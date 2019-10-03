Blue Ribbon Task Force advocates for additional US FAA & Transport Canada funds for UAS integration

Blue Ribbon Task Force on UAS Mitigation at Airports released (02-Oct-2019) its report on unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) integration, detection, identification, and mitigation in and around airports. The report recommends US Congress appropriate more funds to the US FAA and Canada's government appropriate more funds to Transport Canada. Additionally, it advocates for both legislative bodies to extend UAS interdiction authority to trained state and local law enforcement agencies. [more - original PR]