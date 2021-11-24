Blue Islands announces carbon neutrality, introduces GBP1 Carbon Offset Contribution

Blue Islands announced (22-Nov-2021) through a partnership with Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust, all services will be carbon neutral from 01-Dec-2021. Blue Islands CEO Rob Veron said: "By becoming carbon neutral, we are taking this vital first step in our journey towards our long term goal of fully replacing the technology that we use". In addition to offsetting its carbon impact in the short term, Blue Islands is seeking to further reduce its impact through next-generation technologies as they evolve for commercial use and reducing its emissions as much as possible in the interim. A longer term zero carbon target is the carrier's goal. Durrell's Rewild Carbon programme has four central pillars, including 'Revive ecosystems', 'Recover species', 'Reduce carbon' and 'Rebuild livelihoods', with 95% of all monies the programme receives going straight into nature. From 22-Nov-2021, all seats booked to travel from 01-Dec-2021 will include a GBP1 Carbon Offset Contribution that will be put towards fully balancing the carbon impacts for every service. [more - original PR]