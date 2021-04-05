Become a CAPA Member
5-Apr-2021 12:57 PM

Blue Air deploys first 737 MAX 8

Blue Air announced (02-Apr-2021) its first Boeing 737 MAX 8 (YR-MXA) entered service on 02-Apr-2021 with Bucharest-Lisbon service. The airline will also deploy the aircraft to Amsterdam, Barcelona, Frankfurt, London, Malaga and Paris. The aircraft is the first 737 MAX 8 for a Romanian carrier and the first of the type to operate a commercial service in Romania. Blue Air expects to receive another nine 737 MAXs by the end of 2022. [more - original PR]

