Blue Air cuts operations for Jan/Feb-2022 due to low demand, expects 'full recovery' in summer 2022

Blue Air reduced (28-Dec-2021) operations for Jan/Feb-2022 "to adjust to the low demand expected throughout Europe", resulting from the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant and travel restrictions imposed throughout the EU. The carrier encouraged passengers "to make prudent decisions regarding their travel plans" and "postpone all non-essential flights until spring 2022". The airline will implement "a minimum of operations" until the end of Feb-2022 and will focus on a "strong" schedule for summer 2022, including more than 50 new destinations, increased capacity and fleet renewal. Blue Air forecast "a more secure travel environment, a strong pent-up demand and a powerful appetite for Easter and summer travel" from Apr-2022. The airline is expecting a "full recovery" compared to 2019. Blue Air CCO Krassimir Tanev commented: "We remain cautiously optimistic that, as of April, the demand will not only go back to pre-COVID period, but even exceed the 2019 levels". [more - original PR]