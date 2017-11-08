Blockade 'painful' for Qatar Airways, to report loss in FY2018

Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit, described (07-Nov-2017) the airspace blockade of Qatar by other countries in the region as "painful", noting some services are now up to 2.5 hours longer, while others had to be converted from narrowbody to widebody aircraft. The carrier is expected to announce a loss for FY2017/18, ending Mar-2018. Mr Al Baker said Qatar Airways lost nearly 11% of its network and nearly 20% of its revenue stream, but has plans to replace the 20 lost destinations with new destinations within 12 months. He commented: "This kind of bullying tactic to my country will not succeed". Regarding an end to the blockade, he said: "I don't think that this is going to happen any time soon".