21-Jul-2017 1:07 PM
Australia’s BITRE domestic pax up 2% to 4.7m in May-2017
Australia’s Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Region Economics (BITRE) reported (21-Jul-2017) the following traffic highlights for Australian domestic airlines for May-2017:
- Passengers: 4.7 million, +1.6% year-on-year;
- Top ten domestic city pairs:
- Melbourne-Sydney: 750,576, +3.5%;
- Brisbane-Sydney: 386,260, +3.2%;
- Brisbane-Melbourne: 271,962, +0.2%;
- Gold Coast-Sydney: 207,868, +3.1%;
- Adelaide-Melbourne: 198,673, -0.8%;
- Melbourne-Perth: 155,880, +0.7%;
- Adelaide-Sydney: 152,101, +2.9%;
- Gold Coast-Melbourne: 142,575, +3.8%;
- Perth-Sydney: 135,251, +0.1%;
- Hobart-Melbourne: 121,835, +1.6%;
- Load factor: 77.1%, +0.3ppt;
- Melbourne-Sydney: 81.8%, +0.9ppt;
- Brisbane-Sydney: 81.4%, -0.5ppt;
- Brisbane-Melbourne: 79.2%, -0.3ppt;
- Gold Coast-Sydney: 86.2%, +1.4ppts;
- Adelaide-Melbourne: 80.1%, -0.1ppt;
- Melbourne-Perth: 82.8%, +0.6ppt;
- Adelaide-Sydney: 81.8%, stable;
- Gold Coast-Melbourne: 86.7%, +7.3ppts;
- Perth-Sydney: 78.3%, +0.6ppt;
- Hobart-Melbourne: 80.2%, +2.0ppts;
- RPKs: +0.7%;
- ASKs: +0.3%;
- Aircraft movements: 53,036, +0.6%;
- Seats: 6.3 million, +0.8%. [more - original PR]