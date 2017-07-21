Loading
21-Jul-2017 1:07 PM

Australia’s BITRE domestic pax up 2% to 4.7m in May-2017

Australia’s Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Region Economics (BITRE) reported (21-Jul-2017) the following traffic highlights for Australian domestic airlines for May-2017:

  • Passengers: 4.7 million, +1.6% year-on-year;
    • Top ten domestic city pairs:
      • Melbourne-Sydney: 750,576, +3.5%;
      • Brisbane-Sydney: 386,260, +3.2%;
      • Brisbane-Melbourne: 271,962, +0.2%;
      • Gold Coast-Sydney: 207,868, +3.1%;
      • Adelaide-Melbourne: 198,673, -0.8%;
      • Melbourne-Perth: 155,880, +0.7%;
      • Adelaide-Sydney: 152,101, +2.9%;
      • Gold Coast-Melbourne: 142,575, +3.8%;
      • Perth-Sydney: 135,251, +0.1%;
      • Hobart-Melbourne: 121,835, +1.6%;
  • Load factor: 77.1%, +0.3ppt;
    • Melbourne-Sydney: 81.8%, +0.9ppt;
    • Brisbane-Sydney: 81.4%, -0.5ppt;
    • Brisbane-Melbourne: 79.2%, -0.3ppt;
    • Gold Coast-Sydney: 86.2%, +1.4ppts;
    • Adelaide-Melbourne: 80.1%, -0.1ppt;
    • Melbourne-Perth: 82.8%, +0.6ppt;
    • Adelaide-Sydney: 81.8%, stable;
    • Gold Coast-Melbourne: 86.7%, +7.3ppts;
    • Perth-Sydney: 78.3%, +0.6ppt;
    • Hobart-Melbourne: 80.2%, +2.0ppts;
  • RPKs: +0.7%;
  • ASKs: +0.3%;
  • Aircraft movements: 53,036, +0.6%;
  • Seats: 6.3 million, +0.8%. [more - original PR]