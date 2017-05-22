Loading
22-May-2017 10:59 AM

Australia’s BITRE domestic pax up 1% to 5.0m in Mar-2017

Australia’s Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Region Economics (BITRE) reported (19-May-2017) the following traffic highlights for Australian domestic airlines for Mar-2017:

  • Passengers: 5.0 million, +0.6% year-on-year;
    • Top ten domestic city pairs:
      • Melbourne-Sydney: 804,598, +3.8%;
      • Brisbane-Sydney: 399,571, +2.2%;
      • Brisbane-Melbourne: 288,883, -1.8%;
      • Gold Coast-Sydney: 223,411, -1.1%;
      • Adelaide-Melbourne: 214,815, +3.2%;
      • Melbourne-Perth: 171,856, -6.4%;
      • Adelaide-Sydney: 171,647, +1.9%;
      • Gold Coast-Melbourne: 152,971, -2.6%;
      • Perth-Sydney: 144,744, -4.8%;
      • Hobart-Melbourne: 144,215, +5.5%;
  • Load factor: 77.4%, +0.5ppt;
    • Melbourne-Sydney: 85.2%, +0.7ppt;
    • Brisbane-Sydney: 82.1%, +2.3ppts;
    • Brisbane-Melbourne: 78.2%, -2.1ppts;
    • Gold Coast-Sydney: 87.7%, +2.7ppts;
    • Adelaide-Melbourne: 82.0%, +1.3ppts;
    • Melbourne-Perth: 79.2%, -0.8ppt;
    • Adelaide-Sydney: 82.9%, +1.2ppts;
    • Gold Coast-Melbourne: 86.0%, +1.4ppts;
    • Perth-Sydney: 79.3%, -2.0ppts;
    • Hobart-Melbourne: 81.4%, stable;
  • RPKs: -1.3%;
  • ASKs: -1.9%;
  • Aircraft movements: 54,395, -0.1%;
  • Seats: 6.5 million, -0.9%. [more - original PR]