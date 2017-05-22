22-May-2017 10:59 AM
Australia’s BITRE domestic pax up 1% to 5.0m in Mar-2017
Australia’s Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Region Economics (BITRE) reported (19-May-2017) the following traffic highlights for Australian domestic airlines for Mar-2017:
- Passengers: 5.0 million, +0.6% year-on-year;
- Top ten domestic city pairs:
- Melbourne-Sydney: 804,598, +3.8%;
- Brisbane-Sydney: 399,571, +2.2%;
- Brisbane-Melbourne: 288,883, -1.8%;
- Gold Coast-Sydney: 223,411, -1.1%;
- Adelaide-Melbourne: 214,815, +3.2%;
- Melbourne-Perth: 171,856, -6.4%;
- Adelaide-Sydney: 171,647, +1.9%;
- Gold Coast-Melbourne: 152,971, -2.6%;
- Perth-Sydney: 144,744, -4.8%;
- Hobart-Melbourne: 144,215, +5.5%;
- Top ten domestic city pairs:
- Load factor: 77.4%, +0.5ppt;
- Melbourne-Sydney: 85.2%, +0.7ppt;
- Brisbane-Sydney: 82.1%, +2.3ppts;
- Brisbane-Melbourne: 78.2%, -2.1ppts;
- Gold Coast-Sydney: 87.7%, +2.7ppts;
- Adelaide-Melbourne: 82.0%, +1.3ppts;
- Melbourne-Perth: 79.2%, -0.8ppt;
- Adelaide-Sydney: 82.9%, +1.2ppts;
- Gold Coast-Melbourne: 86.0%, +1.4ppts;
- Perth-Sydney: 79.3%, -2.0ppts;
- Hobart-Melbourne: 81.4%, stable;
- RPKs: -1.3%;
- ASKs: -1.9%;
- Aircraft movements: 54,395, -0.1%;
- Seats: 6.5 million, -0.9%. [more - original PR]