Australia’s BITRE domestic pax up 2% to 5.3m in Jul-2017

Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Region Economics (BITRE) reported (21-Sep-2017) the following traffic highlights for Australian domestic airlines for Jul-2017:
- Passengers: 5.3 million, +2.1% year-on-year;
- Top ten domestic city pairs:
- Melbourne-Sydney: 771,829, +2.3%;
- Brisbane-Sydney: 424,563, +1.1%;
- Brisbane-Melbourne: 324,721, +3.5%;
- Gold Coast-Sydney: 237,300, +1.7%;
- Adelaide-Melbourne: 216,528, +0.5%;
- Gold Coast-Melbourne: 182,710, +5.4%;
- Melbourne-Perth: 177,484, +0.6%;
- Adelaide-Sydney: 158,417, +3.1%;
- Perth-Sydney: 146,716, -1.9%;
- Hobart-Melbourne: 131,984, +9.8%;
- Load factor: 82.2%, +1.6ppts;
- Melbourne-Sydney: 83.5%, +0.5ppt;
- Brisbane-Sydney: 85.5%, +1.0ppt;
- Brisbane-Melbourne: 84.8%, +2.4ppts;
- Gold Coast-Sydney: 85.9%, -1.1ppts;
- Adelaide-Melbourne: 82.8%, +2.5ppts;
- Gold Coast-Melbourne: 86.8%, +4.8ppts;
- Melbourne-Perth: 88.5%, +4.6ppts;
- Adelaide-Sydney: 80.7%, -0.6ppt;
- Perth-Sydney: 84.3%, +1.7ppts;
- Hobart-Melbourne: 82.1%, +8.4ppts;
- RPKs: +1.7%;
- ASKs: -0.3%;
- Aircraft movements: 54,510, -0.6%;
- Seats: 6.7 million, +0.1%. [more - original PR]