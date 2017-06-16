16-Jun-2017 10:35 AM
Australia’s BITRE: Domestic pax up 2% to 4.9m in Apr-2017
Australia’s Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Region Economics (BITRE) reported (16-Jun-2017) the following traffic highlights for Australian domestic airlines for Apr-2017:
- Passengers: 4.9 million, +2.1% year-on-year;
- Top ten domestic city pairs:
- Melbourne-Sydney: 727,051, +0.4%;
- Brisbane-Sydney: 384,014, -0.5%;
- Brisbane-Melbourne: 291,176, +5.5%;
- Gold Coast-Sydney: 234,763, +3.7%;
- Adelaide-Melbourne: 202,681, -1.9%;
- Melbourne-Perth: 175,969, +1.6%;
- Gold Coast-Melbourne: 169,924, +11.8%;
- Adelaide-Sydney: 159,593, -0.4%;
- Perth-Sydney: 147,281, -0.8%;
- Hobart-Melbourne: 140,251, +8.2%;
- Top ten domestic city pairs:
- Load factor: 79.5%, +2.4ppts;
- Melbourne-Sydney: 85.3%, +3.3ppts;
- Brisbane-Sydney: 81.9%, -0.8ppt;
- Brisbane-Melbourne: 80.4%, +3.0ppts;
- Gold Coast-Sydney: 85.0%, -0.9ppt;
- Adelaide-Melbourne: 81.0%, -1.8ppts;
- Melbourne-Perth: 86.6%, +7.2ppt;
- Gold Coast-Melbourne: 85.2%, +7.3ppts;
- Adelaide-Sydney: 82.2%, -2.6ppts;
- Perth-Sydney: 84.8%, +1.4ppts;
- Hobart-Melbourne: 85.7%, +3.1ppts;
- RPKs: +2.6%;
- ASKs: -0.6%;
- Aircraft movements: 51,561, -2.3%;
- Seats: 6.3 million, -0.5%. [more - original PR]