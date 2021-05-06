6-May-2021 10:26 AM
BITRE outlines 2020 highlights, international traffic declines 78.1%
Australian Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) announced (06-May-2021) the following highlights for the year ended Dec-2020;
- 66 international scheduled airlines operated services to/from Australia during the year, including six dedicated freight airlines but excluding airlines operating only via codeshare arrangements. Several airlines have suspended all scheduled services or are only operating freight-only services to and from Australia during the period impacted by coronavirus;
- International scheduled passenger traffic in 2020 was 9.3 million compared to 42.5 million in 2019, a decrease of 78.1%;
- Compared to 2010, Qantas Airways' share has decreased by 2.6pp, Jetstar's share has increased by 0.4pp, Singapore Airlines' share decreased by 1.2pp, Air New Zealand's share has decreased by 0.5pp and Emirates' share has decreased by 1pp;
- The decrease in share of passenger traffic for the Qantas Group (Qantas Airways, Jetstar and Jetstar Asia) was 2pp compared to 2010;
- International scheduled air freight traffic decreased by 18.9% year-on-year to 894 715 tonnes in 2020. Inbound freight decreased by 14.2% to 461 207 tonnes. Outbound freight decreased by 23.3% to 433 508 tonnes. [more - original PR]