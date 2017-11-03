Australian airlines increase share of international traffic in Aug-2017, overall pax up 6.3%

Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) reported (Oct-2017) the following highlights for international airline activity for Aug-2017:
- 59 international airlines operated scheduled services to/from Australia during Aug-2017 (including five dedicated freight airlines but excluding airlines operating only via codeshare arrangements);
- International scheduled traffic was 3.3 million passenger, up 6.3% year-on-year. The most recent annual month on month decrease in traffic was recorded in Mar-2011 (-1.6%);
- Passenger traffic for the year ended Aug-2017 was 39.0 million, up 6.1%;
- Total seats available on international scheduled operations to/from Australia were 4.3 million, up 4.9%;
- Overall seat utilisation percentage (including AirAsia X, China Airlines, Emirates, Philippine Airlines, Qantas and Singapore Airlines passengers travelling through Australian ports) increased 1.2 ppts;
- Qantas had the largest share of the market in Aug-2017 with 16.6%, followed by Jetstar (9.8%), Singapore Airlines (8.2%), Emirates (7.9%) and Virgin Australia (6.5%). Compared to Aug-2016, Qantas Airways' share increased by 0.8ppts, Jetstar's share increased by 0.4ppts, Singapore Airlines' share decreased by 0.1ppts, Emirates' share decreased by 0.6ppts and Virgin Australia's share increased by 0.2ppts;
- Qantas Group - Qantas Airways, Jetstar and Jetstar Asia (0.6%) - accounted for 27.0% of total passenger carriage, up 1.1ppts;
- Australian designated airlines share of passenger traffic was 32.9%, up 0.4ppts;
- LCCs - AirAsia X, Cebu Pacific Air, Indonesia AirAsia, Jetstar, Jetstar Asia and Scoot Tigerair - accounted for 16.5% of total international passenger traffic, down 1.9ppts;
- International scheduled freight traffic in Aug-2017 increased by 13.0% to 93,702 tonnes. Inbound freight traffic increased by 16.3% and outbound freight traffic increased by 9.4%. [more - original PR]