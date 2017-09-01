Loading
1-Sep-2017 6:32 AM

BITRE: International traffic to/from Australia up 6.7% for Jun-2017

Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) reported (Aug-2017) the following highlights for international airline activities for Jun-2017:

  • 59 international airlines operated scheduled services to/from Australia during the month, including five dedicated freight carriers;
  • International scheduled passenger traffic: 3.1 million, +6.5%.
  • Total seats available on international scheduled operations: 4.1 million, +5.0%;
  • Average load factor: 78.2%, +1.6 ppts;
  • Share of passenger traffic held by Australian designated airlines: 31.4%, -0.9 ppts;
  • LCC share of passenger traffic: 17.6%, -1.4 ppts;
  • International scheduled freight traffic: 88,349 tonnes, +8.7%;

