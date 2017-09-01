BITRE: International traffic to/from Australia up 6.7% for Jun-2017

Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) reported (Aug-2017) the following highlights for international airline activities for Jun-2017:
- 59 international airlines operated scheduled services to/from Australia during the month, including five dedicated freight carriers;
- International scheduled passenger traffic: 3.1 million, +6.5%.
- Total seats available on international scheduled operations: 4.1 million, +5.0%;
- Average load factor: 78.2%, +1.6 ppts;
- Carriers by international passenger share:
- Qantas Group (Qantas Airways, Jetstar and Jetstar Asia): 26.2%, +0.1 ppts.
- Qantas Airways: 16.2%, +0.3 ppts;
- Jetstar: 9.3%, -0.1 ppts;
- Singapore Airlines: 8.4%, +0.1 ppts;
- Emirates: 8.4%, -0.5 ppts
- Air New Zealand: 6.1%, +0.2 percentage points.
- Share of passenger traffic held by Australian designated airlines: 31.4%, -0.9 ppts;
- LCC share of passenger traffic: 17.6%, -1.4 ppts;
- International scheduled freight traffic: 88,349 tonnes, +8.7%;
- Inbound freight traffic: +11.5%;
- Outbound freight traffic: +5.9%. [more - original PR]