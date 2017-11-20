Loading
20-Nov-2017 9:32 AM

BITRE: 38.7m international arrivals to Australia for FY2016/17

Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) published (Nov-2017) its International Airline Activity Annual statistics for FY2016/17. Key highlights include: 

  • 62 international scheduled airlines operated services to/from Australia during the year, including five dedicated freight airlines;
  • International scheduled passenger traffic was 38.7 million passengers, up 6.7% year-on-year;
  • International available seats for scheduled services were 50.6 million, up 7.8%;
  • Average load factor was 79.3%, down 0.4ppts;
    • Average load factor was highest at Melbourne (81.1%, +0.2ppts). This was followed by Sydney (79.9%, -1.2ppts), Adelaide at 79.6%, -2.2ppts), Gold Coast (78.5%, -1.1ppts), Brisbane (77.9%, -0.8ppts) and Perth (77.1%, +0.6ppts);
  • The share of passenger traffic accounted for by Australian designated airlines was 31.5%;
  • The share of passenger traffic accounted for by LCCs was 17.7%, up 0.2 ppts;
  • International scheduled air freight traffic was 1,044,806 tonnes, up 4.8%;
    • Inbound freight increased by 8.3% to 531,823 tonnes;
    • Outbound freight increased by 1.4% to 512,982 tonnes;
  • Scheduled dedicated freighter operations accounted for 20.1% of scheduled inbound air freight to Australia, 14.4% of scheduled outbound air freight from Australia and 17.3% of total scheduled air freight. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More