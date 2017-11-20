BITRE: 38.7m international arrivals to Australia for FY2016/17

Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) published (Nov-2017) its International Airline Activity Annual statistics for FY2016/17. Key highlights include:
- 62 international scheduled airlines operated services to/from Australia during the year, including five dedicated freight airlines;
- International scheduled passenger traffic was 38.7 million passengers, up 6.7% year-on-year;
- International available seats for scheduled services were 50.6 million, up 7.8%;
- Average load factor was 79.3%, down 0.4ppts;
- Average load factor was highest at Melbourne (81.1%, +0.2ppts). This was followed by Sydney (79.9%, -1.2ppts), Adelaide at 79.6%, -2.2ppts), Gold Coast (78.5%, -1.1ppts), Brisbane (77.9%, -0.8ppts) and Perth (77.1%, +0.6ppts);
- The share of passenger traffic accounted for by Australian designated airlines was 31.5%;
- The share of passenger traffic accounted for by LCCs was 17.7%, up 0.2 ppts;
- International scheduled air freight traffic was 1,044,806 tonnes, up 4.8%;
- Inbound freight increased by 8.3% to 531,823 tonnes;
- Outbound freight increased by 1.4% to 512,982 tonnes;
- Scheduled dedicated freighter operations accounted for 20.1% of scheduled inbound air freight to Australia, 14.4% of scheduled outbound air freight from Australia and 17.3% of total scheduled air freight. [more - original PR]