Become a CAPA Member
Loading
26-Mar-2021 10:49 AM

BITRE: Australian international pax down 98.4% in Jan-2021

Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) reported (24-Mar-2021) the following international traffic highlights to/from Australia for Jan-2021:

LCCs Jetstar Airways and Scoot accounted for 1.7% of total international passenger traffic to/from Australia in Jan-2021. The LCC share in Jan-2020 was 15.6%. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More