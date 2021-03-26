26-Mar-2021 10:49 AM
BITRE: Australian international pax down 98.4% in Jan-2021
Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) reported (24-Mar-2021) the following international traffic highlights to/from Australia for Jan-2021:
- Passengers: 67,472, -98.4% year-on-year;
- Available seats: 477,378, -90.6%;
- Cargo: 72,548 tonnes, -14.4%;
- Flights: 3553, -81.6%;
- Aircraft movements: 3865, -80.4%;
- Top 10 international carriers:
- Share of passengers carried:
- Qatar Airways: 14.1%, +11.3pp;
- Singapore Airlines: 14.1%, +6.4pp;
- Air New Zealand: 12.7%, +6.2pp;
- Emirates Airline: 9.0%, +2.3pp;
- China Southern Airlines: 6.1%, +2.2pp;
- Etihad Airways: 4.3%, +2.0pp;
- United Airlines: 4.2%, +2.8pp;
- SriLankan Airlines: 3.9%, +3.5pp;
- Cathay Pacific: 3.4%, -0.9pp;
- China Eastern Airlines: 3.2, +1.0pp;
- Share of cargo carried:
- Singapore Airlines: 13.6%, -1.7pp;
- FedEx: 9.9%, +5.9pp;
- Cathay Pacific: 8.8%, +2.3pp;
- Qantas Airways: 8.5%, -2.0pp;
- Qatar Airways: 7.4%, +3.8pp;
- Emirates Airline: 6.7%, -1.3pp;
- Kalitta Air: 3.7%, +3.7pp;
- China Southern Airlines: 3.6%, -0.7pp;
- United Airlines: 3.5%, +2.0pp;
- China Airlines: 3.4%, +1.5pp.
LCCs Jetstar Airways and Scoot accounted for 1.7% of total international passenger traffic to/from Australia in Jan-2021. The LCC share in Jan-2020 was 15.6%. [more - original PR]