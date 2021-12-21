21-Dec-2021 7:40 AM
BITRE: Australian international pax down 34% in Oct-2021
Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) reported (20-Dec-2021) the following international traffic highlights for Oct-2021:
- Passengers: 46,024, -33.5% year-on-year;
- Available seats: 531,733, +45.2%;
- Cargo: 87,054, +11.2%;
- Flights: 4181, +15.9%;
- Aircraft movements: 4475, +16.8%;
- Top five international carried:
- Share of passengers carried:
- Singapore Airlines: 19.5%, +12pp;
- Qatar Airways: 18.1%, -1.3pp;
- Emirates: 16.4%, +5.2pp;
- China Southern Airlines: 5.7%, +1pp;
- Air New Zealand: 5.2%, -7.4pp;
- Share of cargo carried:
- Singapore Airlines: 13.7%, +2.3pp;
- Qantas Airways: 8.3%, +0.6pp;
- Cathay Pacific Airways: 8%, -1.6pp;
- Emirates: 7.4%, -1pp;
- FedEx: 7.3%, -3%.
- Share of passengers carried:
LCC Scoot accounted for 1.8% of total international passenger traffic to/from Australia in Oct-2021. The LCC share in 2019 was 2.1%. [more - original PR]