21-Dec-2021 7:40 AM

BITRE: Australian international pax down 34% in Oct-2021

Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) reported (20-Dec-2021) the following international traffic highlights for Oct-2021:

LCC Scoot accounted for 1.8% of total international passenger traffic to/from Australia in Oct-2021. The LCC share in 2019 was 2.1%. [more - original PR]

