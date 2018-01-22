Australia's BITRE domestic pax up 3% to 5.2m in Nov-2017

Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Region Economics (BITRE) reported (22-Jan-2018) the following traffic highlights for Australian domestic airlines for Nov-2017:
- Passengers: 5.2 million, +3.3% year-on-year;
- Top ten domestic city pairs:
- Melbourne-Sydney: 834,284, +4.6%;
- Brisbane-Sydney: 413,987, +4.5%;
- Brisbane-Melbourne: 308,588, +2.4%;
- Gold Coast-Sydney: 237,198, +6.4%;
- Adelaide-Melbourne: 213,206, +3.3%;
- Melbourne-Perth: 175,940, +2.1%;
- Gold Coast-Melbourne: 169,135, +1.7%;
- Adelaide-Sydney: 166,975, +0.9%;
- Perth-Sydney: 146,107, -0.6%;
- Hobart-Melbourne: 141,644, +6.0%;
- Load factor: 82.0%, +2.7ppts;
- Melbourne-Sydney: 88.8%, +1.1ppts;
- Brisbane-Sydney: 84.3%, +2.4ppts;
- Brisbane-Melbourne: 83.9%, +1.8ppts;
- Gold Coast-Sydney: 89.1%, +2.6ppts;
- Adelaide-Melbourne: 82.0%, -0.3ppt;
- Melbourne-Perth: 88.1%, +8.0ppts;
- Gold Coast-Melbourne: 89.9%, +1.3ppts;
- Adelaide-Sydney: 84.2%, +1.1ppts;
- Perth-Sydney: 85.0%, +3.9ppts;
- Hobart-Melbourne: 86.3%, +3.2ppts;
- RPKs: +2.5%;
- ASKs: -0.8%;
- Aircraft movements: 54,132, +0.1%;
- Seats: 6.5 million, +0.6%. [more - original PR]