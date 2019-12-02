Become a CAPA Member
BITRE: Australian airport handles 13.8m pax in Sep-2019, domestic traffic up 2%

Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) reported (29-Nov-2019) the following traffic highlights for Australian airports for Sep-2019:

  • Passengers: 13.8 million, +1.8% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 10.3 million, +2.1%;
    • International: 3.5 million, +1.0%;
  • Aircraft movements: 123,696, +2.1%;

