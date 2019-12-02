2-Dec-2019 10:51 AM
BITRE: Australian airport handles 13.8m pax in Sep-2019, domestic traffic up 2%
Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) reported (29-Nov-2019) the following traffic highlights for Australian airports for Sep-2019:
- Passengers: 13.8 million, +1.8% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 10.3 million, +2.1%;
- International: 3.5 million, +1.0%;
- Aircraft movements: 123,696, +2.1%;
- Domestic: 106,502, +2.5%;
- International: 17,194, -0.1%. [more - original PR]