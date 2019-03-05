5-Mar-2019 9:31 AM
BITRE: Australia intl pax up 5% to 41.6m in 2018, Qantas accounts for 17% pax
Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) reported (04-Mar-2019) the following international traffic highlights to/from Australia for Dec-2018 and the year to Dec-2018:
- Dec-2018:
- Passengers: 3.9 million, +3.1% year-on-year;
- Available seats: 4.9 million, +2.0%;
- Cargo: 102,430 tonnes, -3.9%;
- Flights: 18,495, +1.7%;
- Aircraft movements: 18,936, +2.6%;
- Top 10 international carriers:
- Share of passengers carried:
- Qantas: 16.8%, +0.9ppt;
- Jetstar: 8.2%, stable;
- Emirates: 7.9%, -0.7ppt;
- Singapore Airlines: 7.7%, -0.1ppt;
- Air New Zealand: 6.7%, +0.3ppt;
- Virgin Australia: 6.4%, +0.5ppt;
- Cathay Pacific Airways: 4.6%, stable;
- China Southern Airlines: 3.6%, -0.2ppt;
- AirAsia X: 3.0%, -0.7ppt;
- Qatar Airways: 2.8%, +0.5ppt;
- Share of cargo carried:
- Singapore Airlines: 16.1%, +0.6ppt;
- Qantas: 11.0%, +0.2ppt;
- Emirates: 8.3%, +0.1ppt;
- Cathay Pacific Airways: 7.6%, +0.7ppt;
- Air New Zealand: 5.0%, -0.4ppt;
- China Southern Airlines: 3.7%, -0.4ppt;
- FedEx: 3.5%, +1.2ppts;
- Malaysia Airlines: 3.2%, +0.2ppt;
- Qatar Airways: 3.0%, +0.3ppt;
- Virgin Australia: 2.8%, +0.3ppt;
- Share of passengers carried:
- 12 months ended Dec-2018:
- Passengers: 41.6 million, +4.9%;
- Share of passengers carried:
- Qantas Airways: 17.1%;
- Jetstar: 8.9%;
- Singapore Airlines: 8.0%;
- Emirates: 7.7%;
- Air New Zealand: 6.6%;
- Virgin Australia: 6.2%;
- Cathay Pacific Airways: 4.4%;
- China Southern Airlines: 3.2%;
- AirAsia X: 3.1%;
- Etihad Airways: 2.9%;
- Share of passengers carried:
- Cargo: 1.2 million tonnes, +5.6%. [more - original PR]
- Passengers: 41.6 million, +4.9%;
BITRE also reported LCCs AirAsia X, Cebu Pacific Air, Indonesia AirAsia, Jetstar, Jetstar Asia and Scoot Tigerair accounted for 14.5% of total international passenger traffic to/from Australia in Dec-2018. LCC share in Dec-2017 was 15.10%.