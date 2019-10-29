Become a CAPA Member
29-Oct-2019 8:52 AM

BITRE: Australia intl pax up 4% in FY2019, LCC pax share declines

Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) reported (28-Oct-2019) the following international traffic highlights to/from Australia for the 12 months ended 30-Jun-2019:

LCCs AirAsia X, Cebu Pacific Air, Indonesia AirAsia, Jetstar Airways, Jetstar Asia, Scoot and Thai AirAsia X accounted for 14.5% of total international passenger traffic to/from Australia in the 12 months ended 30-Jun-2019. LCC share in the 12 months ended 30-Jun-2018 was 15.9%. [more - original PR]

