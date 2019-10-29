29-Oct-2019 8:52 AM
BITRE: Australia intl pax up 4% in FY2019, LCC pax share declines
Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) reported (28-Oct-2019) the following international traffic highlights to/from Australia for the 12 months ended 30-Jun-2019:
- Passengers: 42.1 million, +3.7% year-on-year;
- Available seats: 53.9 million, +1.8%;
- Cargo: 1.1 million tonnes, -0.8%;
- Flights: 205,814, +2.2%;
- Aircraft movements: 211,505, +2.5%;
- Top 10 international carriers by share of passengers:
- Qantas Airways: 17.4%;
- Jetstar Airways: 8.6%;
- Singapore Airlines: 8.2%;
- Emirates: 7.3%;
- Air New Zealand: 6.8%;
- Virgin Australia: 6.5%;
- Cathay Pacific: 4.5%;
- China Southern Airlines: 3.2%;
- Qatar Airways: 2.9%;
- AirAsia X: 2.8%.
LCCs AirAsia X, Cebu Pacific Air, Indonesia AirAsia, Jetstar Airways, Jetstar Asia, Scoot and Thai AirAsia X accounted for 14.5% of total international passenger traffic to/from Australia in the 12 months ended 30-Jun-2019. LCC share in the 12 months ended 30-Jun-2018 was 15.9%. [more - original PR]