BITRE: Australia intl pax market topped by New Zealand in FY2019, SIN-SYD busiest route
Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) reported (28-Oct-2019) top country markets and city pairs for international passengers for the 12 months ended 30-Jun-2019:
- Passengers: 42.1 million, +3.7% year-on-year;
- Top 10 countries:
- New Zealand: 7.2 million, +1.5%;
- Singapore: 5.7 million, +4.4%;
- United Arab Emirates: 3.7 million, -3.1%;
- China: 3.6 million, +6.0%;
- US: 3.3 million, +3.5%;
- Indonesia: 3.2 million, +10.7%;
- Hong Kong: 2.9 million, +4.5%;
- Malaysia: 2.3 million, -1.2%;
- Japan: 1.5 million, +2.9%;
- Thailand: 1.5 million,-10.6%;
- Top 10 city pairs:
- Singapore-Sydney: 72,405, +7.9%;
- Singapore-Melbourne: 71,635, -1.0%;
- Hong Kong-Sydney: 52,898, +6.7%;
- Auckland-Sydney: 52,798, -3.6%;
- Singapore-Brisbane: 38,811, -3.6%;
- Los Angeles-Sydney: 36,189, -7.3%;
- Singapore-Perth: 35,453, -2.1%;
- Dubai-Sydney: 29,022, +10.2%;
- Guangzhou-Sydney: 26,913, -5.7%;
- Hong Kong-Melbourne: 26,443, -2.6%. [more - original PR]
