13-Jan-2020 8:06 AM
BITRE: Australia international pax up 1% in Oct-2019, capacity down 1.3%
Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) reported (12-Jan-2020) the following international traffic highlights to/from Australia for Oct-2019:
- Passengers: 3.6 million, +1.1% year-on-year;
- Available seats: 4.5 million, -1.3%;
- Cargo: 97,535 tonnes, -8.0%;
- Flights: 17,397, +0.7%;
- Aircraft movements: 17,827, stable;
- Top 10 international carriers:
- Share of passengers carried:
- Qantas Airways: 17.4%, -0.4ppt;
- Jetstar Airways: 8.9%, +0.2ppt;
- Singapore Airlines: 8.6%, +0.3ppt;
- Virgin Australia: 7%, +0.4ppt;
- Air New Zealand: 6.9%, stable;
- Emirates Airline: 6.3%, -1.0ppt;
- Cathay Pacific: 4.6%, stable;
- Qatar Airways: 2.8%, +0.1ppt;
- Malaysia Airlines: 2.7%, +0.2ppt;
- China Southern Airlines: 2.6%, -0.5ppt;
- Share of cargo carried:
- Singapore Airlines: 16.9%, +0.8ppt;
- Qantas Airways: 11.6%, -0.6ppt;
- Emirates Airline: 8.1%, +0.2ppt;
- Cathay Pacific: 7.2%, -0.1ppt;
- Air New Zealand: 4.5%, -0.1ppt;
- FedEx: 4.3%, +1.9ppts;
- Malaysia Airlines: 4.2%, +1.0ppt;
- Qatar Airways: 3.8%, -0.3ppt;
- China Eastern Airlines: 3.1%, +1.1ppts;
- China Southern Airlines: 2.9%, -0.2ppt. [more - original PR]
LCCs AirAsia X, Cebu Pacific, Indonesia AirAsia, Jetstar Airways, Jetstar Asia, Scoot and Thai AirAisa X accounted for 15.0% of total international passenger traffic to/from Australia in Oct-2019. LCC share in Oct-2018 was 14.5%.