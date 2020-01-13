Become a CAPA Member
Loading
13-Jan-2020 8:06 AM

BITRE: Australia international pax up 1% in Oct-2019, capacity down 1.3%

Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) reported (12-Jan-2020) the following international traffic highlights to/from Australia for Oct-2019:

LCCs AirAsia XCebu PacificIndonesia AirAsiaJetstar AirwaysJetstar AsiaScoot and Thai AirAisa X accounted for 15.0% of total international passenger traffic to/from Australia in Oct-2019. LCC share in Oct-2018 was 14.5%.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More