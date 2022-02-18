18-Feb-2022 12:58 PM
BITRE: Australia handled 400,992 pax in Dec-2021
Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) reported (17-Feb-2022) the following international traffic highlights for Australian airlines for Dec-2021:
- Passengers: 400,992, +404% year-on-year;
- Available seats: 886,669, +73%;
- Cargo: 91,234, +9.6%;
- Flights: 5218, +32.5%;
- Aircraft movements: 5704, +36.6%;
- Top five international carried:
- Share of passengers carried:
- Singapore Airlines: 15.3%, -0.4pp;
- Emirates: 13.2%, +3.2pp;
- Qantas Airways: 12.5%, +11.4pp;
- Qatar Airways: 10.1%, -3pp;
- Fiji Airways: 7.6%, +7.1pp;
- Share of cargo carried:
- Singapore Airways: 13.7%, +2.3pp;
- Qantas Airways: 8.3%, +0.2pp;
- Cathay Pacific Airways: 7.7%, -0.5pp;
- FedEx: 7.4%, -1.2pp;
- Kalitta Air: 6.9%, +3.4%.
- Share of passengers carried:
LCCs Jetstar, Jetstar Asia and Scoot accounted for 4.5% of total international passenger traffic to/from Australia in Dec-2021. The LCC share in 2020 was 2.4% and in 2019 was 15.2%. [more - original PR]