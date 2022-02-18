Become a CAPA Member
18-Feb-2022 12:58 PM

BITRE: Australia handled 400,992 pax in Dec-2021

Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) reported (17-Feb-2022) the following international traffic highlights for Australian airlines for Dec-2021:

LCCs Jetstar, Jetstar Asia and Scoot accounted for 4.5% of total international passenger traffic to/from Australia in Dec-2021. The LCC share in 2020 was 2.4% and in 2019 was 15.2%. [more - original PR]

