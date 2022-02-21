Become a CAPA Member
Loading
21-Feb-2022 10:35 AM

BITRE: Australia exceeds 900,000 international pax for Dec-2021

Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) reported (18-Feb-2022) the following international traffic highlights for Dec-2021:

LCCs Jetstar, Jetstar Asia and Scoot accounted for 4.5% of total international passenger traffic to/from Australia in Dec-2021. The LCCs' share in Dec-2020 was 2.4% and 15.2% in Dec-2019. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More