BITRE: Australian domestic traffic up 1.7% in Jul-2017, stronger growth on trunk routes

Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) reported (Aug-2017) the following Australian domestic commercial aviation (including charter operations) highlights for Jul-2017:
- Passengers: 4.9 million, +1.7% year-on-year;
- Scheduled passengers: 4.7 million, +1.8%.
- Passengers (12 months to Jun-2017): 59.3 million, +1.5%;
- Aircraft movements: 55,334: +0.8%;
- Revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs): 5.46 billion, +0.4%;
- Available seat kilometres (ASKs): 7.05 billion, +0.6%.
- Load factor: 77.4, -0.2 ppts.
- Load factors on individual regular public transport (RPT) routes decreased on 29 of the 65 routes with data available for publishing.
- Melbourne–Sydney remained Australia's busiest RPT route with 721,462 passengers, +4.5%. This was followed by Brisbane-Sydney with 382,389 passengers (+2.9%) and Brisbane–Melbourne with 279,450 passengers (+0.9%);
- The greatest percentage increase in RPT passenger numbers was on the Brisbane–Proserpine (+19.9%). There were large increases on a number of other routes, including Canberra-Melbourne (+14.7%), Darwin-Perth (+10.2%) and Sunshine Coast-Sydney (+10.0%);
- Routes with traffic decreases included Hamilton Island-Sydney (-40.6%), Brisbane-Gladstone (-19.9%), Cairns-Melbourne (-9.5%) and Newman-Perth (-8.8%). [more - original PR]