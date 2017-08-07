Loading
7-Aug-2017 11:50 AM

Biometrics Research Group projects global biometrics market value of USD35bn by 2020

Biometrics Research Group (BRG) projected (Aug-2017) the total global biometrics market will grow to USD35.5 billion by 2020 from its 2015 value of USD15 billion. The group estimates that more than half of this 2020 spending (around USD18 billion) will be invested in the US. BRG estimates the following global spend by 2020:

  • Automated fingerprint identification: USD13 billion;
  • other fingerprint recognition systems: USD2 billion;
  • Mobile biometrics identification devices: USD2.5 billion;
  • Experimental and emerging technologies, including DNA identification : USD500 million. [more - original PR]

