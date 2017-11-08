'Big mismatch' between orders and infrastructure in Asia: Uriel Aviation Holdings vice chairman

Uriel Aviation Holdings vice chairman Andrew Cowen, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit, said (08-Nov-2017) there is "quite a big mismatch" between fleet orders and airport capacity in Asia Pacific. Mr Cowen said "infrastructure is way behind" with insufficient slots and air traffic control capacity to accommodate the additional aircraft. He said part of the solution is to use airports more efficiently and to have aircraft operating longer services, keeping them in the air longer and using fewer airport slots while maintaining utilisation.