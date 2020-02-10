Bidar Airport commences operation

India's Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), via its official Twitter account, announced (07-Feb-2020) TruJet commenced daily Bangalore-Bidar service on 07-Feb-2020, marking the launch of operations at Bidar Airport (Economic Times/New Indian Express, 08/09-Feb-2020). The launch means: "MoCA has successfully operationalised 252 routes and 45 airports" under the regional connectivity scheme. Bidar Airport is now the eighth operational airport in Karnataka and the 24th destination in TruJet's network.