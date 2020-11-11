BHTP: Travel recovery expected to be led by Millennials and high income earners

Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection (BHTP) reported (10-Nov-2020) key findings from its sixth annual State of Travel Insurance survey of travellers. Analysis of the results shows that millennials and higher-income travellers are the groups ready to return to travelling and lead the travel recovery into 2021, planning to spend more money on travel into 2021, and are more likely to cruise, travel solo, and visit more international destinations. Key findings include:

Millennials emerged as the generation that travels the most, followed by mature (55+) travellers. The pandemic has further widened the travel gap between Millennials and other age groups. 38% of Millennials indicated they plan to travel internationally in 2021. Only 16% of mature travellers indicated they would do the same. Mature travellers are instead choosing to stay closer to home, favouring domestic road trips and family travel;

Millennials are 51% more likely to purchase travel insurance more frequently in 2021 than they did in 2020, while only 30% of mature travellers intend to purchase travel insurance more frequently in 2021. Looking at the respondents as a whole, the intention to buy travel insurance in 2021 is higher than any other year of the survey, with 45% of respondents reporting they plan to purchase travel insurance more frequently than they did in 2020;

Wealth appears to be an influencer in people's travel decision making. While two thirds of travellers anticipate they won't travel internationally or take a cruise for seven months or more, respondents with an income of USD100,000 or higher are ready to travel sooner. Half of this group are interested in taking a cruise or travelling overseas in the next six months. [more - original PR]