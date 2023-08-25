BermudAir to commence operations from Bermuda LF Wade International Airport on 31-Aug-2023

BermudAir announced (24-Aug-2023) plans to launch operations from Bermuda LF Wade International Airport on 31-Aug-2023, with services to Boston and Westchester County. The carrier will also launch service to Fort Lauderdale on 22-Sep-2023. Services will initially be operated with 88 seat Embraer E175 aircraft, with only 44 business class seats sold for each flight. The aircraft is planned to be reconfigured to feature a 30 seat 'Aisle Class' from 01-Nov-2023. Features of the service will include:

Free WiFi and entertainment;

At least one complimentary checked bag;

Freshly prepared light meals;

Beverage selections from local partners.

The services will be operated six times weekly, according to a 24-Aug-2023 GDS display. Bermuda-Westchester County frequency will increase to 12 times weekly from 19-Sep-2023. [more - original PR]