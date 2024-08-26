Loading
BermudAir CCO: Sustainability needs to be 'at the heart' of national tourism strategies

BermudAir chief commercial officer (CCO) Charles McKee, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (23-Aug-2024) sustainability needs to be "at the heart" of national tourism strategies. Mr McKee said sustainability is "vitally important" for Bermuda and many other island nations in the region. He added that a "focused effort" is needed to educate visitors on Bermuda's relationship with the environment.

