14-Mar-2022 12:53 PM
Bermuda Civil Aviation Authority suspends airworthiness certificates of Russian-operated aircraft
Bermuda's Civil Aviation Authority (BCAA) suspended (12-Mar-2022) all airworthiness certificates of Russian-operated aircraft operating under the island nation's agreement with the Russian Federation. BCAA attributed this decision to international sanctions restricting its airworthiness system to the point that the BCAA is unable to confidently approve the aircraft as being airworthy. [more - original PR]