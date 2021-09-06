Become a CAPA Member
6-Sep-2021 10:16 AM

Berlin Brandenburg Airport pax down 56% in Aug-2021, compared to Aug-2019

Berlin Brandenburg Airport reported (03-Sep-2021) the following traffic highlights for Aug-2021:

Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH CEO Engelbert Lütke Daldrup said: "The additional increase in the number of passengers is a positive sign, even if we are still a long way from achieving the results of 2019, before the crisis began. Vaccination, that has now been made available to many people, ensures added safety when planning a holiday and thus has also had a positive effect on demand for air travel. Despite the travel restrictions, which still vary a lot, passengers have regained confidence in the processes from check-in to baggage claim".

