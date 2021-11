Berlin Brandenburg Airport Oct-2021 pax down 47.8% on 2019 levels

Berlin Brandenburg Airport reported (04-Nov-2021) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2021:

Passengers: 1.7 million, -47.8% compared to Oct-2019;

Cargo: 2571 tonnes, -17.9%;

Aircraft movements: 14,700, -43.5%.

CEO Aletta von Massenbach said the fact that over 4000 passengers used long haul connections to Doha, Dubai and Singapore is a positive sign that speaks to a "sustained increase in air traffic". [more - original PR - German]