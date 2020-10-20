Berlin Brandenburg Airport completes final preparations for commissioning

Berlin Brandenburg Airport announced (19-Oct-2020) it has completed all preparations for commissioning, including receipt of all permits, extensive process testing and working with process partners. The airport will open Terminal 1 under its initial phase on 31-Oct-2020 with a parallel landing from Lufthansa and easyJet. The airport expects to handle around 11,000 passengers on its first full day, including 6000 at T1 and 5000 at T5. Phase two opening will occur on 03/04-Nov-2020, with the opening of the southern runway and additional carriers migrating from Berlin Tegel Airport. Additional carriers will migrate in phase three, to occur over 07/08-Nov-2020, by when the airport expects to handle around 16,000 passengers per day. [more - original PR]