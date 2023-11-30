Berlin Brandenburg Airport CEO: Security slot booking tool 'very well received'

Berlin Brandenburg Airport CEO Aletta von Massenbach, speaking at the CAPA World Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (29-Nov-2023) "From a capacity perspective it's very important to avoid queues". Ms von Massenbach said: "We have introduced slot booking tools so passengers can book a slot in the security control". She added: 'This also gives a better idea of flows coming into the airport", noting the tool has been "very well received".