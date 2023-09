Beond announced (05-Sep-2023) plans to commence operations with the launch of Male-Munich service on 15-Nov-2023 and Male-Zurich service on 17-Nov-2023. The start up airline will operate both services with A319 equipment featuring 44 seats in full lie flat configuration. Beond confirmed it recently received an air operator's certificate from the Maldives Civil Aviation Authority. [more - original PR]