Belo Horizonte Airport to recover 70% of pre-pandemic operations in Dec-2020

BH Airport, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (01-Dec-2020) Belo Horizonte Tancredo Neves International Airport is expected to process around 600,000 passengers in Dec-2020, a 20% month-on-month increase. The number of frequencies handled is expected to reach 5200, representing around 70% recovery of operations compared to Feb-2020. The airport will regain connectivity to six destinations in Dec-2020: Cabo Frio, Foz do Iguacu, Joao Pessoa, Buzios, Guarapari and Panama City. The airport will be connected to 36 destinations in Dec-2020.