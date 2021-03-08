Belo Horizonte Airport seeks to strengthen its potential as a freight hub

BH Airport CEO Kleber Meira stated (01-Mar-2021) Minas Gerais is ranked third in Brazil in air cargo import, with 28% of Brazil's imports. Mr Meira stated: "It's fundamental to expand Minas Gerais' role in the domestic and international logistics scene". He added: "Changes are underway with the strengthening of the role of Belo Horizonte Tancredo Neves International Airport as a logistics hub". In 2020 the airport established "the first maritime route connecting the airport to Bandeirantes Termina in the port of Santos". The airport also implemented a road routes project, connecting primary zones such as ports and airports to industries, retail and importers in Minas Gerais. Mr Meira stated that with the establishment of these routes, "it was possible to offer a reduction in cargo transport cost of up to 60%, increasing competitiveness of Minas Gerais companies". Minas Gerais "has access to 70% of Brazil's GDP, by flying just one hour… No other Brazilian state has this and consequently, no other airport has the same condition". [more - original PR - Portuguese]