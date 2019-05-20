20-May-2019 7:09 PM
Belgian start up Air Antwerp to launch short haul European routes
Belgium's Official Gazette reported (15-May-2019) Air Antwerp plans to initially commence services from Antwerp International Airport to three European destinations with one Fokker 50 aircraft previously operated by VLM Airlines Brussels (travel-magazine.be, 19-May-2019). KLM and CityJet will act as shareholders, having raised EUR61,500 in start up capital. VLM former CEO Johan Maertens will be named CEO of Air Antwerp. [more - original PR - Dutch]