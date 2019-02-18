Belgian Cockpit Association endorses Ryanair CLA on remuneration and rostering

Belgian Cockpit Association (BeCA) announced (15-Feb-2019) its pilot members employed by Ryanair in Belgium endorsed a collective labour agreement (CLA) on remuneration and rostering following a secret ballot carried out between 04-Feb-2019 and 14-Feb-2019. BeCA stated: "This agreement guarantees stability for Ryanair pilots for the next four years and harmonises working and remuneration conditions for all pilots based in Belgium. It also includes the opportunity for self employed pilots to sign an employment contract with Ryanair". BeCA now calls on Ryanair to establish an appropriate local management structure to guarantee the quick implementation of the CLA commitments. [more - original PR]