Belavia receives its first Embraer E195-E2

Belavia received (21-Dec-2020) its first Embraer E195-E2 in Brazil. The new aircraft is the first of three E195-E2 jets to be leased to Belavia by AerCap. The aircraft is configured with nine business and 116 economy class seats. Belavia plans to deploy the aircraft on popular routes to destinations such as London, Barcelona, Nur Sultan, Munich, Paris, Sochi and Amsterdam. Belavia CEO Anatoly Gusarov said: "With the addition of the E195-E2 we can take more passengers, further, in greater comfort, and more efficiently - the E2 is the perfect fit". [more - original PR]