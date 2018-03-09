Loading
9-Mar-2018 3:48 PM

Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport reports highest January pax in Jan-2018

Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport reported (08-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:

  • Passengers: 597,768, +10.8% year-on-year;
  • Cargo: 7049 tonnes, +27.1%;
    • Freight: 6984 tonnes, +26.8%;
    • Mail: 65 tonnes, +75.7%;
  • Aircraft movements: 5360, +0.7%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marked the airport's highest January passenger numbers since 2008. [more - original PR]

