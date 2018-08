Beijing Capital International Airport Co reports USD217.6m net profit in 1H2018

Beijing Capital International Airport Co reported (30-Aug-2018) the following financial highlights for the six months ended 30-Jun-2018:

Revenue*: CNY5322 million (USD778.9 million), +15.3% year-on-year;

Aeronautical: CNY2641 million (USD386.5 million), +7.6%; Passenger charges: CNY993 million (USD145.4 million), +6.0%; Aircraft movement fees and related charges: CNY1017 million (USD148.9 million), +10.1%; Non-aeronautical: CNY2681 million (USD398.4 million), +24.2%; Concessions: CNY1937 million (USD283.5 million), +30.5%; Rentals: CNY650.8 million (USD95.2 million), +10.3%; Car parking fees: CNY87.9 million (USD12.9 million), +10.9%;

Operating expenses: CNY3252 million (USD476.0 million), +15.2%;

Operating profit: CNY2078 million (USD304.1 million), +18.1%;

Net profit: CNY1487 million (USD217.6 million), +17.6%;

Passengers: 49.6 million, +6.3%; Domestic: 38.2 million, +5.6%; International: 11.3 million, +8.8%;

Cargo volume: 997,120 tonnes, +4.4%; Domestic: 539,756 tonnes, +3.9%; International: 457,364 tonnes, +5.0%;

Aircraft movements: 303,316, +4.1%; Domestic: 240,311, +3.8%; International: 63,005, +5.3%;

Total assets: CNY31,555 million (USD4618 million);

Cash and cash equivalents: CNY2949 million (USD431.5 million);

Total liabilities: CNY9268 million (USD1356 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at USD1 = CNY6.8325