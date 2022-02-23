Beijing Capital Airport expects USD330m to USD340m net loss for 2021

Beijing Capital International Airport Corporation stated (22-Feb-2022) it expects to record a net loss between CNY2.09 billion (USD330.3 million) and CNY2.15 billion (USD339.8 million) for 2021, primarily due to the continued impact of coronavirus on international traffic and revenue at the airport during the 12 month period. Beijing Capital will release financial results for 2021 by the end of Mar-2022. [more - original PR]