Become a CAPA Member
Loading
13-Feb-2019 2:50 PM

BDLI: Drones hold 'enormous potential' for German business however 'swift adaptation' of laws needed

Federal Association of German Air Transport and Aerospace (BDLI) reported (12-Feb-2019) drones hold "enormous potential for German businesses" and may create jobs and added value in "many areas of application". BDLI noted however a "swift adaptation" of current legal framework is required for these opportunities to realised, including clear rules for registration and operation and efficient infrastructure. [more - original PR - German]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More