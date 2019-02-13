13-Feb-2019 2:50 PM
BDLI: Drones hold 'enormous potential' for German business however 'swift adaptation' of laws needed
Federal Association of German Air Transport and Aerospace (BDLI) reported (12-Feb-2019) drones hold "enormous potential for German businesses" and may create jobs and added value in "many areas of application". BDLI noted however a "swift adaptation" of current legal framework is required for these opportunities to realised, including clear rules for registration and operation and efficient infrastructure. [more - original PR - German]