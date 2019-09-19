BDL president: Travel time 'decisive' in passenger's choice of air and rail service

German Air Transport Association (BDL) president Dr Klaus-Dieter Scheurle argued (19-Sep-2019) Germany will not achieve a further shift from air transport to rail through increases in aviation taxes, but instead by shortening rail journeys and improving the connections of airports to the long-distance rail network. Dr Scheurle said travel time rather than prices is "decisive" in a traveller's choice of rail service over air transport. [more - original PR - German]