BDL publishes 'evaluation report' on German air traffic tax

Bundesverband der Deutschen Luftverkehrswirtschaft (BDL - Federal Association of German Air Transport) published (18-Sep-2017) an "evaluation report" on Germany's air traffic tax. BDL reported:

German hubs grow only half as strong as competitors in other European countries;

Remaining growth in German airports is mainly driven by foreign competitors, with German airlines seeing "painful market share losses";

German airlines paid EU3.2 billion to the German treasury since 2011. BDL stated this has "deprived them of the financial capacity to invest in their fleets".

BDL stated the air traffic tax was decided on a "tight budget to generate additional revenue", however the Federal Government funding margin increased by EUR50 billion since 2011. BDL president and Fraport chairman and CEO Dr Stefan Schulte said: "The air traffic tax worsens the competitive position of the German airlines and airports and removes the financial force from our companies... The results of the evaluation are a wake-up call".