BDL: German airlines achieve 'significantly below-average growth' in 2017

Bundesverband der Deutschen Luftverkehrswirtschaft (BDL - Federal Association of German Air Transport) stated (13-Feb-2018) while air traffic in Europe increased above the global average in 2017, German airlines achieved "significantly below-average growth" of 3.1%. The figure is nonetheless stronger than 2016, where German airlines posted growth of 1.4%. BDL acknowledged traffic development in Germany was "dampened by the insolvency of Air Berlin", however even without the insolvency, BDL estimated growth would only have been around 5%. [more - original PR - German]