17-Nov-2021 12:35 PM

BDL: German air traffic recovering slower than European average

German Aviation Association (BDL) reported (16-Nov-2021) Germany's air traffic is recovering slower in comparison to the overall European trend. Seat capacity at German airports for the period Nov-2021 to Jan-2022 represents 66% of the corresponding 2019/2020 period, compared to 70% across Europe. The association highlighted the following reasons for the slower development in German air traffic:

  • Avoidance of public transport on distances that can also be covered by car;
  • A continued preference among business travellers for digital communication;
  • Delayed return to in person events, trade fairs and meetings;
  • The location of Berlin Brandenburg Airport, making rail travel more attractive for some routes, in particular between North Rhine Westphalia, Munich and Frankfurt;
  • The exit of one competitor (easyJet) from the market. [more - original PR - German]

