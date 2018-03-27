BDF warns against 'unilateral' incentives for foreign carriers at Berlin airports

Bundesverband der Deutschen Fluggesellschaften (BDF - Federal Association of German Airlines) opposed (27-Mar-2018) a call for "unilateral support" for foreign airlines to develop long haul routes in Berlin. As previously reported by CAPA, Berlin CDU party economic policy spokesman for the House of Representatives Christian Gräff proposed a plan to financially incentivise foreign carriers planning to launch long haul routes at Berlin Tegel Airport or Berlin Schoenefeld Airport. BDF said the incentives would likely comprise a reduction in landing fees and taking over accommodation costs for crews. BDF MD Michael Engel said: "If you want to strengthen Berlin as an air traffic location, you first and foremost need to lower the airport charges for all airlines and in particular the airlines that are already active on the site today". [more - original PR - German]